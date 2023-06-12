GRANT COUNTY, Wash.- Grant County Fire District 7 responded to a medical emergency at Lake Lenore Caves State Park around 10:55 a.m. on June 11.
Grant County Fire District 13 was also requested on scene for additional personnel and their stokes wheel equipment (a wheeled rescue basket used for stabilizing and transporting people in emergency situations).
The medical emergency victim was located in the first cave and transported to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
