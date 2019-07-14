MATTAWA, WA - Firefighters are working on containing a wildfire burning on the Saddle Mountains north/northwest of Mattawa.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says about 100 acres have burned and there is no containment as of right now. The fire is burning in a rural uninhabited area. The fuel load is sagebrush and grass.

Local and federal resources are currently working to put out this fire which is burning to the north. Planes are being brought in to help fight the blaze.

At this time no structures are at risk and no evacuation notices have been issued.

The sheriff's office says if you live in the area, maintain situational awareness. If you own any drones keep them on the ground. For anyone out on the Columbia River, watch out for aircraft pulling water out of the river.

The fire is being called the Powerline Fire.