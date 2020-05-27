GRANT COUNTY,WA- Grant County health officials rolled out a directive for all people to wear face masks in a public setting as the county enters Phase Two in reopening Wednesday.

Grant County Health Officer, Dr. Alexander Brzezny issued a Health Officer Directive mandate for some public settings.

“A sudden surge of cases of COVID-19 in Grant County could put the county residents back in Phase 1. I am urging and asking all Grant County residents and guests to assist our public health efforts to keep the county in Phase 2 and plan for Phase 3,” urges Health Officer Dr. Alexander Brzezny.

Health leaders said a simple face covering on your face has the power to save lives of people they care about and people in their community.

“Wearing a mask is not about protecting yourself it is about protecting those around you. It truly is about everyone else and is selfless act of kindness,” states Theresa Adkinson, Grant County Health District Administrator.

The Health Officer Directive applies to any indoor or confined public setting where a person will be within six feet of another individual, who does not share the same household, and includes, but is not limited to the following sectors:

Groceries, pharmacies, and other retail that sells food and beverage products, including but not limited to grocery stores, corner stores, and convenience stores (including liquor stores that sell food), farmers’ markets, food banks, farm and produce stands, supermarkets, "big box" stores that sell groceries and essentials, and similar food retail establishments.

Commercial retail stores that supply essential sectors, including convenience stores, pet supply stores, auto supplies and repair, hardware and home improvement, garden stores and indoor sales for nurseries that support food cultivation and production, office supply stores that support working-from-home, and home appliance retailers.

Restaurants, food carry-out, quick-serve food operations–including food preparation, carry-out, and delivery food employees.

Cannabis retail and dietary supplement retail stores; liquor, tobacco, and vapor retail stores.

Hair and nails salons and barbers.

Real estate locations (including in-office, vehicle, house demonstrations, if necessary).

Veterinary care and pet grooming services.

In-home domestic services (nannies, housecleaning, etc.).

Buses, light rail, and other forms of public transportation.

Agricultural work and housing.

Food and produce processing (frozen processing, produce sorting and packing, etc.).

Any indoor manufacturing and indoor construction and remodeling.

The following individuals may be excluded from this Directive: