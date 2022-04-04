GRANT COUNTY, WA - Grant County Health District is telling people to be aware of increasing influenza and influenza-like illnesses.
GCHD is currently monitoring an influenza outbreak among residents in an assisted living facility. GCHD has provided outbreak mitigation recommendations to staff.
Disease investigators from Grant County Health District are reporting an increased number of influenza cases among school-aged children, as well as children under the age of five.
The health district is asking healthcare providers to consider testing and maintaining a high level of clinical suspicion. GCHD suggests anti-viral therapy should be considered for individuals on a case-by-case basis.
GCHD is also urging all residents 6 months and older to get their flu shot as soon as possible.
People who have not been vaccinated against the flu still have time to get the vaccine before the season is over. According to Grant County Health District, The influenza vaccine is the best measure to prevent flu and complications, especially for children, older people, and people with chronic health conditions.
People can find a flu vaccine clinic by calling the Family Health Hotline at 1-800-322-2588 or GCHD at 509-766-7960.
Influenza resources for Long Term Care Facilities:
Recommendations for Prevention & Control of Influenza Outbreaks in Long Term Care Facilities
CDC interim guidance for influenza outbreak management in LTCFs I CDC
Influenza information for healthcare: https://www.doh.wa.gov/ForPublicHealthandHealthcareProviders/PublicHealthSystemResourcesandServices/Immunization/InfluenzaFluInformation
