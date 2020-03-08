Grant County resident dies from Coronavirus

GRANT COUNTY, WA- A Grant County resident who tested positive for Coronavirus earlier this week has died.
The patient was a Quincy resident in their 80's who reportedly had not traveled outside of the country. Grant County Health District has and will continue to follow up with close contacts of this patient.
In the statement from the Health District they said that they know COVID-19 is in our communities and likely above the number of cases we already know. Most cases of COVID-19 are mild to moderate and most people who get this virus will recover and be just fine, however, it does have a higher death rate than seasonal flu. The Health District also noted those who are at high risk to stay home and away from large groups. Those high risk people are listed below.
- People who are 60 and older.
- People with underlying health conditions including heart disease, respiratory illness and diabetes.
- People who have weakened immune systems.
- People who are pregnant.