GRANT COUNTY, Wash.-
According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office Road B-NW between Road 18-NW and Road 20-NW, is closed.
The closure is due to a deadly car collision that is currently being investigated.
One person died in the accident and another person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The road is expected to remain closed until at least 3 p.m.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office is asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.
