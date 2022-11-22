Grant County Sheriff's Office
Briana Chavez Digital Reporter

GRANT COUNTY, Wash.-

According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office Road B-NW between Road 18-NW and Road 20-NW, is closed.

The closure is due to a deadly car collision that is currently being investigated.

One person died in the accident and another person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The road is expected to remain closed until at least 3 p.m.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office is asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.