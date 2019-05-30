GRANT COUNTY, WA - Grant County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who is wanted in an investigation for second-degree rape of a child.
29-year-old Everardo Bello Magana is a Hispanic male, 5’-9” tall, and 155 lbs. He is possibly driving a purple two-door Nissan pickup with blue or gray stripes on the side. No license number is available.
Details regarding the victim are withheld to protect their identity and well-being.
Anyone with information should call 509-762-1160 or email crimetips@grantcountywa.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.