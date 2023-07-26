EPHRATA, Wash.- Two suspects in custody after Ephrata Police were called to investigate gunshots. A $9 million marijuana operation was then discovered.
July 24, 4:18 p.m. Ephrata Police respond to a report of two gunshot victims on the 14000 block of Road C.
Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries according to Grant County Sheriff's Office.
Two suspects were arrested and booked into Police custody.
when detectives arrived on scene, an illegal marijuana growing operation was discovered on the property the incident occurred.
Grant County Sheriff's Major Crime Unit and Interagency Narcotics Enforcement team were called to the scene.
INET, began investigating the drug operation.
According to GCSO, More than 5,000 marijuana plants were eradicated by the Washington Department of fish and wildlife.
More than 1,200 pounds of processed marijuana were found at the scene according to GCSO.
The property as not hooked up to city power. Instead the structure was being powered by several generators.
According to GCSO, these operations pose a high fire risk.
the street value of the marijuana law enforcement seized is more than $9 million.
This is an ongoing investigation.
if you suspect an illegal growing operation you can contact INET at (509) 754 2011.
