Grant County Sheriff's Office increasing fairground security

GRANT COUNTY, Wash.-
Fairground security is increasing for Saturday night in Grant County.
Law enforcement presence is being increased at the Grant County Fair to increase the safety of people attending.
Earlier this week, an incident where a 15-year-old with a gun, was arrested for being a part of several fights.
Officers from across Grant County will be at the fair until midnight and want to remind the community to speak up. If you see something, say something.
