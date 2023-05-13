MATTAWA, Wash. – A man’s body was found in an irrigation canal near Mattawa earlier this afternoon.
According to a post from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, a woman walked into Fire Station 81 near Mattawa to report a drowning at around 1:45 p.m. Firefighters and sheriff’s deputies found the man in the canal in the area of Road U-South West but were unable to revive him.
The body was taken to Coroner Craig Morrison whose staff is working an autopsy to identify the man and notify the family.
GCSO is asking for anyone who may have any information on the incident to call the Sheriff’s Office at 509-762-1160 regarding case number 23GS05139.
