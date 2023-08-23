RICHLAND, Wash.-The Richland School District (RSD) has been awarded a $5,000 grant to be used for STEM education within the district.

According to the RSD, Pacific Northwest National Laboratories (PNNL) awarded the district the grant to provide students with enriching experiences that increase academic success.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Battelle for their generous support of public education," says the district’s Director of Instructional Technology Enid Flynn. "This grant allowed us to purchase STEM learning tools that are engaging for our students and promote creative problem-solving skills.”

According to the RSD, the grant funds were used to purchase Sphero indi Education Robots which are designed to introduce early learners to computational thinking, STEAM, and computer science principles while encouraging imaginative play-based learning with real-life scenarios as students build custom mazes and solve puzzles.