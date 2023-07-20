MESA, Wash.- Recent grants from the federal government will help the Franklin County Hospital District 1 (FCPHD1) replace medical equipment and an ambulance and now FCPHD1 will ask voters for a levy lid lift to fund personnel and station renovations.
“We are grateful for this grant funding because it helps to reduce the financial impact on our taxpayers, but we have identified the need to fund full-time personnel to respond to calls – and this cannot be funded through a one-time grant award,” Chief Ken Woffenden said.
Grant funding cannot be used for personnel or station renovations, but it does reduce the amount needed from taxpayers according to FCPHD1.
FCPHD1's call volumes have increased by 21 percent in the past two years and they will now ask voters for a levy lid lift in the November 7, 2023, general election.
According to the FCPHD this is the first time the district has asked for a tax increase since its formation in 1945. The levy lid lift would be an additional $0.22 per $1,000 of assessed property value and cost the owner of a $200,000 home $44 per year or $3.67 per month.
If approved by voters the levy lid lift would fund three full-time emergency personnel and renovate a station to provide sleeping quarters to accommodate personnel for faster response times.
