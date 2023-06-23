TOPPENISH, Wash.- Pacific Power Foundation has awarded a $7,500 grant to Heritage University to fund scholarships for students in the health sciences department.
“I am so grateful to Pacific Power Foundation for their continued support of the Heritage University mission of providing educational opportunities for students of the Yakima Valley,” said David Wise, VP of Advancement and Marketing for Heritage.
According to a press release announcing the grant 2023 is the fifth year in a row that Heritage has received the funding.
