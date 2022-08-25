OLYMPIA, Wash.-
The Washington State Department of Commerce has awarded $1.8 million in grants to several school districts across the state to make energy efficiency improvements.
The grants were offered through the state's Energy Retrofits for Public Buildings Program with the goal of funding projects that will benefit communities through the reduction of energy usage and costs.
The Mabton School District in Yakima County is one of the districts receiving funds.
Mabton will receive $247, 861 for lighting and electrical controls in its elementary, middle, and high schools. The lighting retrofits and digital controls will help ensure student and staff safety by providing well-lit classrooms in a district with a low tax base.
