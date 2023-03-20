OLYMPIA, Wash.-
The Washington Student Achievement Council (WSAC) has announced it will award up to $125,000 to Yakima Valley Partners for Education (YVPE) to increase college attainment for students in the Lower Yakima Valley.
“Expanding access and success in education and training pathways for those left out now is essential for the future of many Washington residents, their families and communities,” said WSAC executive director Michael Meotti.
With the funding YVPE hopes to build community outreach so students and families can receive high school and college support.
According to a WSAC press release announcing the funding the project will utilize a multilingual and grassroots approach that centers community voices to build momentum for high school graduation through a focus on food security, digital connectivity, parent and family engagement and health.
“Education is attainable for our students and families in the Yakima Valley," said Suzy Diaz, Director of Collective Impact with YVPE’s Office of Advancement. “This grant will assist our partners to offer support, information, and strategies for collective impact.
