WALLA WALLA, Wash.-
Walla Walla Public Schools will use a one-time pandemic recovery federal grant to provide tutoring, expand volunteer programs, and increase after-school learning opportunities.
According to a Walla Walla Public Schools press release, the $1.4 million in grant funding will support students and academic services at the elementary, middle, and high-school levels.
"We are thankful to the school board for prioritizing these funds to help us further support students, many of whom were significantly impacted by the pandemic," said Dr. Wade Smith, Walla Walla Schools Superintendent.
Elementary:
Grow and expand after-school academic interventions by targeting reading and math scores.
Supplement after-school programming with social emotional learning support through 21st century programming.
Expand community engagement and volunteerism at the elementary level.
Middle:
Expand communities in schools case-management approach into outside-of-school contexts.
Implement after-school tutoring and math/reading intervention programs.
Provide free online 24/7 tutoring.
High School:
Hire communities in schools personnel to provide support through case management.
Provide free on-demand 24/7 tutoring.
