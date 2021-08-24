PASCO, WA - The Pasco Chamber of Commerce is distributing $800,000 worth of grants to Pasco small businesses in need.
The due date for this application is September 15th.
Even though small businesses are open for the most part, they are still feeling the effects of this ongoing pandemic.
"Many of our community business owners still have those bills to pay that they're having a hard time meeting with the loss of revenue they experienced during the pandemic." said Executive Director Martin Valadez of the Tri-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
To qualify, you have to have your business in Pasco, have less than 500 employees, and prove with your 2020 taxes that your income was affected by the pandemic. With COVID cases rising, many business owners cannot afford to go back to square one.
"What we don't want is for this virus to continue spreading and have to shut down again, they've all been impacted and opening up slowly but surely." said Martin Valadez.
Which is why he also mentioned the vaccine pop-up clinic taking place this Saturday 3-7pm at Supermex Market in Pasco.
Additionally, there's a program for renter's assistance for those who are behind on rent due to the pandemic.
To qualify, you must have an income that is under 80% of the community's average income.
To ask for assistance on the grants for Pasco small businesses, call 509-524-0933. For assistance on the financial help for renters, call 509-430-4314.