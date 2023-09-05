WASHINGTON, D.C.-Almost $6 million in newly announced funding will help rural business owners, including several in central and southeastern Washington, install renewable energy systems.
The $5,996,625 in grants for farmers, agriculture producers, and rural small businesses in Washington state are part of the Inflation Reduction Act and will be administered through the USDA's Rural Energy for America Program according to a press release from Senator Patty Murray's (D-WA) Office announcing the funding.
“These grants are going to make a big difference for farmers, growers, and rural small businesses across Washington state, so I’m thrilled to see this federal funding start going out the door,” said Senator Murray.
Agricultural businesses in central and southeastern Washington receiving funding:
- $87,760 for Pautzke Bait Company in Ellensburg, WA to assist them in purchasing and installing a renewable energy system to their operations. Project funds will be used for the purchase and installation of a 100-kWh solar array.
- $393,408 for Borton and Sons Fruit Zillah Plant in rural Yakima County, WA to purchase and install a 599 kW solar array.
- $393,408 for Borton & Sons in rural Yakima, WA to assist a farmer in purchasing and installing a renewable energy system to their operations. Project funds will be used for the purchase and installation of a 599-kWh solar array.
- $79,068 for Byron Automation in Naches, WA to purchase and install heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) improvements.
- $249,000 for Country Morning Farms in Warden, WA to purchase and install a 300-kWh solar array at Country Morning Farms LLC in Warden, Grant County, Washington.
- $77,704 for Figgins Properties in rural Walla Walla, WA to purchase and install a 60.345 kW solar array.
- $500,000 for Leo Gasseling and Sons, an agricultural producer in rural Yakima County, WA to help convert hop-drying kilns to be more energy-efficient. The project will replace inefficient diesel kilns with efficient propane kilns.
- $160,052 for Leonetti Cellar in rural Walla Walla County, WA to purchase and install a 99,630 kW solar array.
- $249,000 for Moxee Dairy in rural Yakima, WA to purchase and install a 300 kW photovoltaic solar array.
- $259,748 for Portco Corporation, a small business in rural Yakima and Cowlitz Counties to purchase and install a renewable energy system to their operations.
- $92,840 for Pullman Disposal Service in rural Whitman County, WA to purchase and install a renewable energy system, a 107 kWh solar array.
- $415,000 for Royal Dairy in rural Grant County, WA to purchase and install a 540 kWh solar array.
- $129,829 for Walla Walla Foundry Inc. in rural Walla Walla County, WA to purchase and install a 199.8 kW solar array.
“This program is truly a win-win—we’re building new clean solar energy, lowering energy costs, and putting more money back into the pockets of small business owners and local producers who power our rural communities," said Senator Murray.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.