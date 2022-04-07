YAKIMA, Wash. —
Yakima Valley College’s Vineyard and Winery Technology Program is hosting its 13th annual Grape to Glass Gala on May 21 featuring "Rising Stars" in the industry. The gala includes dinner, beer and wine tasting, live music and a silent auction to benefit student scholarships.
The gala will be at the Yakima Valley College Conference Center at 1704 West Nob Hill Boulevard.
Bon Vinos will prepare a four-course meal for dinner. YV-Tech Culinary Arts students will assist with dinner service. It will be paired with Yakima Valley Vintners wines, and alumna beer and wine.
“I am honored to be a recipient of the vineyard and technology scholarship,” said student Lorenzo Sanchez. “I will make sure I use that money to continue to help my childhood dream of graduating college.”
The gala provides support for the program and scholarships, like Sanchez’s.
Tickets are $75 before May 3, when the price rises to $85. Members of the Yakima Valley Vintners Wine Club can purchase tickets for $75 even after May 3. Tickets for a table of six are available for $500.
Tickets can be purchased at the Yakima Valley Vintners Yakima Tasting Room or online.
