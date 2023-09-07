PROSSER, Wash.-The 34th Annual Great Prosser Balloon Rally is set to lift off on September 22 and 23 from the Prosser Airport.
21 balloons are expected to participate this year according to the City of Prosser and the public is invited to the launch each morning 6:45 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.
The Great Balloon Rally is a free, family-friendly event. A nightglow featuring balloons set to music and a kid zone, is set for Art Fiker Stadium at dusk on Saturday, September 23.
Photography of the balloons is allowed, but the use of drones is prohibited due to the balloon rally's proximity to the airport according to the City of Prosser.
