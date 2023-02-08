YAKIMA, Wash. - The first-ever Legendary Women's Award Luncheon was held at the Yakima SunDome on February 8 through the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce, honoring six women for excelling in leadership. Those honored are reportedly excellent leaders as professionals, in the community and as role models. The luncheon was sponsored by Ziply Fiber.
"Women that are all outstanding in their field, in many different areas throughout this valley, and they've never been recognized," said Verlynn Best, President and CEO of the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce. "And it was time to recognize them for that ultimate gift of being a woman in leadership and what it means to this community to have women that we can look up to and that can mentor our futures."
The Legendary Community Service Award was presented to Ester Huey, local legend in activism and advocacy.
The Legendary Educational Award was presented to Christine Coté, President at Perry Technical Institute.
Deirdre, or Dee Dee, Fojuwaye with the Yakama Nation Legends Casino was presented with the Legendary Leadership in Business Award.
Carrie Wright and Lori Roy, co-owners of HopTown Pizza, both accepted the Legendary Rising Stars Award.
Sue Price-Scott was not able to attend, but still won the Legendary Business Ownership Award. As an accountant, she's a little busy this tax season, further exemplifying her legendary status.
Sunnyside middle school student Kaylynn Downing received the Super Hero of the Month award for selling over 3,000 boxes of cookies for her Girl Scouts Troop.
Organizers told NonStop Local told us these women have a strong sense of self, a success-driven work ethic and extraordinary accomplishments to show for it.
