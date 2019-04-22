WASHINGTON - The 2019 legislative session for Washington ends in just six days. Over one thousand bills have been introduced since January, but only a handful are close to becoming law. Many within that handful are green bills - focused on the environment.

A lot of those so-called 'green bills' have been approved and now head to Governor Jay Inslee to make them officially law, but a few hot topics are still in limbo.

Senate Bill 5323 regards a plastic bag ban. This would add an 8-cent charge for shoppers per paper bag if handed out at stores. Plastic bags would be gone altogether.

Senate Bill 5077 is another plastic ban; a plastic straw ban. This bill would prevent restaurants from handing out single-use straws unless a customer asks for one. If voted into law, this ban would take effect January 1, 2020.

Also waiting approval in a house committee is Senate Bill 1110, which has to do with reducing greenhouse gas emissions. This bill would require fuel producers to reduce the carbon emissions associated with their products by ten percent below 2017 levels. This would have to be met by 2028.

All three of these bills have yet to pass in the house. There are several more green bills that have already passed in both the house and the senate. These bills are now waiting for Governor Inslee's approval.

Senate Bill 5116 is a 100 percent clean electricity mandate. Utilities would have to phase-out coal from the state’s electricity grid by December 31, 2025, and the state would have to transition to 100 percent clean electricity by 2045 at the latest.

There are also three bills having to do with orcas on the "green" list this legislative session. Senate Bill 5577 says that vessels - or boats, for the rest of us - are prohibited from getting within 350 yards from the sides and 400 yards from the front or back of Southern Resident orcas.

House Bill 1579 has to do with helping the Chinook salmon population for orcas. This bill requires the Department of Fish and Wildlife to place catch limits on certain fish.

Senate Bill 5135 is a bill to prevent toxic pollution. The Department of Ecology would have to identify chemicals that are toxic for humans and wildlife.

House Bill 1578 will help prevent oil spills. Oil tankers would have stricter tug escort requirements.

House Bill 5145 requires electrical car charging stations in all new buildings that provide on-site parking lots.

Senate Bill 5145 places a ban on hydraulic fracturing by prohibiting the use of hydraulic fracturing for exploring for and producing oil and natural gas.

Finally, Senate Bill 5397 requires ecology to hire someone to study the types of plastic used in packing and how much of it is being used. In turn, whoever is appointed would have to identify alternatives.