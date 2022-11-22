RICHLAND, Wash. – Green can yard waste collection services are scheduled to begin again tomorrow, Wednesday, November 23 through Friday, November 25.
In a news release, the City of Richland announced that the early freezing temperatures in the region and the windstorm earlier this month have made it difficult to follow regular collection schedules but they are ready to bring this service back.
Wednesday, November 23
Bagged debris at the curb
Trash and green can service
Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25
Trash and green can service
Due to the City-observed Thanksgiving holiday, bagged debris pick up at the curb is not scheduled on Thursday, but please leave your bags at the curb and crews will do their best to serve all residents by end of the day on Friday.
The landfill will be closed
While trash and bagged waste at the curb will continue to be picked up regardless of the weather, green can yard waste collection can be impacted because of freezing temperatures which can damage green cans.
City of Richland residents should keep an eye out on the City’s Facebook and website for any changes in the schedule.
