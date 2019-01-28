FINLEY, WA - Green 2 Go, a cannabis shop that labels itself online as "Tri-Cities' only recreational cannabis retailer," had its marijuana license suspended for five days.

A letter posted in the business's property window states: "Dear Green 2 Go Customers: We are writing to let you know that GREEN2GO will be closed for 5 days due to a technicality. You can read more about the technicality in the WSLCB notice posted near this statement."

The letter then states that they will be open again on Tuesday, January 29 from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m., and Wednesday, January 30 for normal business hours.