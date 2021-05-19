KENNEWICK, WA- A local cannabis shop owner has made history with the first politically branded endorsed cannabis products that have ever been created.
Steve Lee, the owner of Green2Go partnered with Golden Leaf Farms to create limited edition pre-rolled joints.
Lee is currently Mayor Pro Tem. for the City of Kennewick, and is running for re-election to City Council.
He is trying to overcome the preconceived ideas people may have about him and his goals as a member of City Council.
"Last campaign we spend 86,000 dollars which is the most ever spent on a City Council race in our community and no one will probably ever spend that much again, but we did it because we knew people feel some type of way at a reflex about what I do and we wanted to market away those preconceived ideas," explained Lee.
The sale of these limited edition joints do not directly go to Lee's campaign however candidates are able to use their own money to fund their campaigns with no limit.
"Is that right? Probably not but it's totally legal and its happening all over America. So can I use that in my favor to get over the speed bump of just being the weed guy and actually taken seriously as a politician who just wants to do good, the answer is yes," said Lee.
The limited edition joints are being sold at Green2go for five dollars, but are almost sold out.
As for the election, the primary election is scheduled for August third.