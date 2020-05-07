WASHINGTON, D.C. - Representative Greg Walden (R-Hood River) released an update on COVID-19 for May 7, 2020.

The latest on the coronavirus:

Provider Relief Funding for Oregon

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has released information about providers who have received and attested to funding from the general distribution allocation of the Provider Relief Fund as of May 4.

The 2nd district received $89,336,084 from the first $30 billion allocation from the CARES Act for hospitals and health care providers. Oregon has received over $394 million from the first $50 billion allocation from the CARES Act for hospitals and health care providers. This includes money allocated to hospitals and health care providers who had high Medicaid and Medicare Advantage populations and as a result received minimal funding from the first allocation of $30 billion.

HHS will continue to update this database on a rolling basis, More here.

Walden Calls on the Governor to Help Local Governments with COVID-related Expenses:

This week, Congressman Greg Walden called on Governor Kate Brown and Oregon Legislative Leaders to share a portion of the funds Congress sent to states with local governments to help them deal with unexpected COVID-19-related costs.

In a letter to the Governor, Walden made it clear that Congress fully intended for a portion of the $1.6 billion sent to the state of Oregon be shared with local governments to help them cope with unexpected costs related to the coronavirus.

Walden has worked with the U.S. Department of Treasury to help get answers to questions and guidance for those seeking appropriate relief. In the letter, Walden noted that the further guidance the Department of Treasury issued last night makes it clear that COVID-related costs borne by local government are eligible for assistance from the state. You can find that guidance here.

Read Walden's letter here.