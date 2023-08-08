OLYMPIA, Wash.- Summer grilling season is in full-swing and while cooking and eating outside is fun and can be relaxing, it's important to remember some basic safety tips before firing up the barbecue.
According to the Washington State Fire Marshal's Office there were over 2,000 fire incidents related to cooking, including charcoal and gas grills, in 2022.
Grilling safety tips:
- Only use grills outdoors.
- Keep children and pets at least 3 feet away from the grilling area.
- Position your grill away from the house, deck railing, eaves or trees.
- Never leave a hot grill unattended.
- If using a gas grill always make sure the lid is open before lighting.
- Keep lighter fluid out of the reach of children.
- Check propane tank connections for leaks.
- Let coals cool completely before disposing of them in a metal container.
