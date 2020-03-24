RICHLAND, WA - Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, extreme-value grocery retailer, opened its newest location today at 2901 Queensgate Dr. in Richland, creating 30 new jobs in the community.
Grocery Outlet stores are independently operated by local families who are committed to supporting their communities, such as the new Richland store’s independent owner-operators (IOs) Mike and Nikki Sims.
“We are thrilled to open a Grocery Outlet here in Richland and bring the community a simple way to save money on their groceries,” said IOs Mike and Nikki. “This partnership with Grocery Outlet allows us to be true entrepreneurs, create new jobs and have a positive impact on the neighborhood.”
Grocery Outlet offers the same trusted brands as traditional grocery stores, but at lower prices. Its buyers scour the country to find the top manufacturers with excess inventory and seasonal closeouts so Grocery Outlet can offer “WOW savings” on thousands of name-brand products at significantly lower prices.
In celebration of the opening, from Thursday, March 26, through Thursday, April 23, shoppers may enter for a chance to win a grand prize of Free Groceries for One Year! ($100 per month for one year, a $1,200 value). The grand prize drawing will take place at the end of the day on Thursday, April 23, at the new Richland Grocery Outlet (Must be 18 years of age or older to enter. One entry per person, per day. No purchase necessary. Winner need not be present to win but must claim the prize within three days of notification or another winner will be chosen. No cash value and no substitutions.).