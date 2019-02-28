SUNNYSIDE, WA – Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, extreme-value grocery retailer, opened its newest location today at 2600 Yakima Valley Highway in Sunnyside creating 30 new jobs in the community.

The grand opening celebration included a unique ribbon-cutting ceremony to “Unlock Savings” and a donation of $2,487.24 to Sunrise Outreach Center of Sunnyside presented by independent owner-operators Kevin and Tonya Richmond. In true Grocery Outlet fashion, the amount that shoppers saved on their grocery purchases during the new store’s first hour of operation determined the total donation amount.

Grocery Outlet stores are independently operated by local families who are committed to supporting their communities. “We are thrilled to open a Grocery Outlet here in Sunnyside and bring the community a simple way to save money on their groceries,” said IO’s Kevin and Tonya. “This partnership with Grocery Outlet allows us to be true entrepreneurs, create new jobs and have a positive impact on the neighborhood.”

Grocery Outlet offers the same trusted brands as traditional grocery stores, but at lower prices. Its buyers scour the country to find the top manufacturers with excess inventory and seasonal closeouts so Grocery Outlet can offer “WOW savings” on thousands of name-brand products at significantly lower prices.

Kevin and Tonya invite the Sunnyside community to celebrate with a special day of savings, family-friendly fun and giveaways, starting at 8:55 a.m.: