WASHINGTON STATE - Less than one week ago the grocery store workers’ unions of Washington (UFCW 21, 367 1439 and Teamsters 38) were able to reach agreements with Safeway/Albertsons and then Fred Meyer/QFC for additions to our contracts for more access to paid time off, flexible scheduling given child care challenges, and several other benefits to help with hours in the stores. Benefits have since expanded for UFCW members across the nation.
Also there has been a national announcement from Safeway of hazard pay. And we are happy that our work with Kroger over recent days has led their announcement for hazard pay for workers as well. The additional Kroger benefits include:
- A total Hazard Pay of $300 for those working fulltime
- A total Hazard Pay $150 for those working less than full time
- This hazard pay would be paid in early April
We are also hopeful to be able to announce as early as tomorrow some additional advances for local union grocery store workers and are calling on all grocery stores across the nation (union or not) to adopt all these worker and community protections to help us all during the coronavirus crisis.