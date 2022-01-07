Ground beef recall due to potential E. coli

The Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that Interstate Meat Distribution Inc. in Clackamas OR. is recalling around 28,350 pounds of ground beef products due to possible E. coli contamination.
FSIS purchased a package of ground beef, which was then submitted to a third-party laboratory. Microbiological analysis showed a positive E. coli test, which was confirmed with FSIS assessment.
The products subject to recall were produced Dec. 20, show establishment number EST.965. Items were shipped to Washington, Oregon, California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming. The full list of products can be found here.
E. coli can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps for 2-8 days after exposure. It is most common to recover within a week, but in some cases it may cause hemolytic uremic syndrome (specifically in elderly and children under 5) or even death, in extreme cases. Contact your healthcare provider if you are concerned about exposure.
Some products may already have been purchased. Customers are encouraged to check their fridges and freezers, and throw out or return any products.