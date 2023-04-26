UNION GAP, Wash.- A Groundbreaking Ceremony on May 10 will celebrate the start of construction on the new Union Gap Library and Community Center.
Officials from local communities and within the state will be on hand to speak as the long-awaited project comes to fruition. Partners of the project include the Yakima Valley Library and Friends of the Union Gap Library and Community Center.
The ceremony will take place on May 10 at 1:30 p.m. with refreshments available in the Council Chambers afterwards. The building will appear on the same lot as the Union Gap City Hall.
