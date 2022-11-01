KENNEWICK, Wash.-
No-Shave November is a web-based, non-profit organization devoted to growing cancer awareness and raising funds to support cancer prevention, research, and education.
Participants forgo shaving during the month of November and donate the money they would typically spend on shaving and grooming to cancer prevention and research organizations.
Individuals or groups can set up their own fundraising pages and grow beards or mustaches, let their legs go natural, or skip waxing appointments throughout November, and raise money as their hair grows.
According to the official No-Shave November website, the organization has raised over $12 million for cancer research since 2009.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.