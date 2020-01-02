Guatemalan photographer nominated to Tri-Cities Creative Gala

KENNEWICK, WA - Eder Abogabir has been nominated for an award for his photography.

Abogabir will have the chance to win the award at the Tri-Cities Creative Gala happening on January 25th at the Pasco Red Lion Hotel at 6:00 p.m.

Abogabir came to the United States more than a decade ago solely to meet his mother. After some time, he found his passion for photography. He's now a business owner.

"My dad always had cameras," said Abogabir. "(My dad) liked photos, he was always taking photos of me or the places that we would travel to."

His journey with cameras started in his home country, Guatemala, when he was little.

He would later turn his hobby into a profession.

For most people there really isn't any sentimental value to a camera, but Abogabir appreciates the opportunities it has given him.

"Photography has given me the chance to get to know people and travel around... get to know more cultures."

If you are interested in attending the gala, you can click here for more information.