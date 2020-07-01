KENNEWICK, WA -

Fireworks can only be discharged in the unincorporated areas of Benton County during the provided times.

Staring at noon on Sunday, June 28, fireworks may be sold and discharged in Benton County. All fireworks are banned within Kennewick, Prosser, Connell, and Franklin County.

Richland and Benton City are the only cities that sell legal fireworks to be set off in the unincorporated areas of Benton County. Though West Richland does have fireworks stands, some of the fireworks sold in West Richland (as well as Pasco and Burbank) are illegal to use in the unincorporated areas of Benton County. Fireworks may ONLY be discharged in the unincorporated areas of Benton County during the following dates and times:

Sunday, June 28 - 12 noon to 11:00 pm

Monday, June 29 - 9:00 am to 11:00 pm

Tuesday, June 30 - 9:00 am to 11:00 pm

Wednesday, July 1 - 9:00 am to 11:00 pm

Thursday, July 2 - 9:00 am to 11:00 pm

Friday, July 3 - 9:00 am to 11:00 pm

Saturday, July 4 - 9:00 am to July 5 - 1:00 am

Sunday, July 5 - 9:00 am to 11:00 pm

Monday, July 6 - 9:am to 12 noon

Our local fire safety leaders also leave us with some important tips on lighting and using fireworks.

Only buy legal fireworks from a licensed store, stand, or tent. In addition to the State's Illegal fireworks, all aerials, firecrackers, smoke bombs, roman candles, chasers, helicopters (aerial spinners), jumping jacks, ground spinners, and mines or stalls are Illegal in the Benton County. Keep spectators at a safe distance. Always wear safety glasses when igniting fireworks. Don't aim or throw fireworks at another person. Never place any part of your body directly over a firework device. When finished, allow used fireworks to stand for at least 20 minutes, submerge in water, drain, place in a plastic bag & dispose of outside in a covered trash can. Only use fireworks outdoors away from buildings on a flat, level, hard, fireproof surface that is free from debris. Have a working garden hose or bucket of water handy.

Our local fire departments and NBC Right Now hopes its community members have a safe and fun 4th of July!