KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Silent Majority Foundation, an organization "protecting constitutional rights," has filed a lawsuit against the state after Gov. Jay Inslee signed the semi-automatic rifle ban into law.
On Tuesday, the governor signed three gun safety bills, one of which banned the sale, manufacturing and distribution of semi-automatic weapons.
The other two bills impose a 10-day waiting period on gun purchases and clear the way for lawsuits against gun makers or sellers in some instances.
The bills do not prohibit owning assault weapons, but the sale ban has some gun stores taking action to protect their business.
Sporting Systems, a gun store in Vancouver, is named as one of the plaintiffs in the Silent Majority Foundation lawsuit but declined to comment. According to court documents obtained by an NBC affiliate in Portland, Sporting Systems specializes in high-end rifles, pistols and shotguns. It said the gun ban "substantially constricted" its market and harmed business.
SMF says the law is an overreach and will not help in the long run.
"The provisions of SHB 1240 will do nothing to curb crime and only impair the right of law-abiding citizens to continue purchasing the most commonly owned type of firearm in the country," the Foundation said in an online announcement.
The National Shooting Sports Foundation and several individual plaintiffs also filed a similar lawsuit in the Eastern District of Washington with the support of the NRA Institute for Legislative Action.
In a statement, the NRA-ILA said this is not the first or only state the institute has fought against to keep their members' rights and hold states accountable.
Washington is the 10th state — including California, Hawaii, Illinois and New York — to enact such gun safety laws.
The NRA-ILA's lawsuit asks the court to declare HB 1240 unconstitutional and urges the state from enforcing it in the future.
The Second Amendment Foundation, a gun advocacy group based in Bellevue, also filed a lawsuit in the Western District Court.
Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson told an NBC affiliate in Portland that the office is ready for the challenge.
"We're confident. We haven't lost a case yet against the [National Rifle Association] or the Second Amendment Foundation when they've challenged common sense gun reform," Ferguson said. "My legal team is better than their legal team. I'm confident we'll win again."
