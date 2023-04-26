One of Washington state's new gun laws is already facing a court challenge. Gov. Jay Inslee signed several bills Tuesday meant to prevent gun violence. One law bans the sale of dozens of types of semi-automatic rifles. Another will allow people whose family members die from gun violence to sue gun manufacturers or sellers in certain cases. The third measure requires gun buyers to show they’ve taken safety training and imposes a 10-day waiting period for all gun purchases. The Second Amendment Foundation and the Firearms Policy Coalition immediately filed a lawsuit challenging the sales bans, saying they infringe on the right for people to defend themselves.