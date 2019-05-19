target

With fire season fast approaching it is important to do what you can to help prevent wildfires. One way to prevent wildfires is to not do target shooting outside of a gun range. 

The reason for this is because the terrain and the climate in the Tri-Cities is the perfect combination to start a fire. Most fires started from recreational shooting are because of a bullet causing a spark from striking a rock or branch. This time of year is the perfect time for it according to Benton County Fire District 1 Chief Lonnie Click.  

"Summer is the optional time that if you are out there recreational target shooting you are more able to start a grass fire than you are if you are going to do it in the winter," said Click.

The preferred method is that you go to a gun range and follow all the rules and regulations there. 

