With fire season fast approaching it is important to do what you can to help prevent wildfires. One way to prevent wildfires is to not do target shooting outside of a gun range.

The reason for this is because the terrain and the climate in the Tri-Cities is the perfect combination to start a fire. Most fires started from recreational shooting are because of a bullet causing a spark from striking a rock or branch. This time of year is the perfect time for it according to Benton County Fire District 1 Chief Lonnie Click.

"Summer is the optional time that if you are out there recreational target shooting you are more able to start a grass fire than you are if you are going to do it in the winter," said Click.

The preferred method is that you go to a gun range and follow all the rules and regulations there.