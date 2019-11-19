RICHLAND, WA - A man was found dead inside an apartment after a single gunshot was heard during an eviction notice.

Richland Police Department's Captain Chris Lee says several officers were serving an eviction notice at an apartment at 2550 Duportail St. just after 11 a.m. As they were trying to enter the apartment, a gunshot was heard inside. Officers retreated back a safe distance and SWAT was called in. No officers were injured.

After unsuccessful attempts to communicate with the person inside, SWAT broke a window and sent in a robot. Benton County Sheriff's deputies later went in and found a man dead inside. He is unidentified at this time.

Always remember that help is available at any time. If you or someone you know needs someone to talk to, you can always call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. You can also text 741741.