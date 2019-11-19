RICHLAND, WA - Police are investigating after a single gunshot was heard inside an apartment where police officers were trying to deliver an eviction notice on Tuesday.

Richland Police Department's Captain Chris Lee says several officers were serving an eviction notice at an apartment at 2550 Duportail St. just after 11 a.m. As they were trying to enter the apartment, a gunshot was heard inside. Officers retreated back a safe distance and SWAT was called in. No officers were injured.

As of now, officers are trying to establish communication with the person inside the apartment, who is unidentified at this time.

Residents in nearby apartments were told to shelter in place or evacuate to a safe area. Police say the scene is contained, and there is no concern to neighboring buildings.