Gunshot victim leads to investigation in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. - Richland Police Department detectives are on the scene of a shooting around the 1500 block of Thayer Road that occurred after 3 p.m. on July 5.
RPD first responded to a local hospital after being told of a gunshot victim around 3:30 p.m., according to Commander Darryl Judge. Investigation led them to the 1500 block of Thayer, where evidence of a shooting was found. Police worked to make sure there were no other possible victims first.
The victim had been rushed to the hospital by people in their life, so an ambulance was not called. Detectives have taken over the scene. Judge estimated police will be on the scene for several more hours. Avoid the area if you can.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
