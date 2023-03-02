WAPATO, Wash. - One person was shot at an incident around the 1100 block of Donald Wapato Road around 3 p.m. on March 2, according to Captain Shawn Boyle with the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit. The status of the gunshot victim is unknown at this time.
The U.S. Marshals Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force was attempting an arrest at the scene before a gunshot victim was reported, according to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort. YCSO then responded, along with the SIU.
The case has reportedly been referred to the U.S. Marshals for investigation.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
