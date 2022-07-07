Gunshot victim reported in Wapato

WAPATO, Wash. - A gunshot victim was confirmed around Progressive Road in Wapato. Police are responding and investigating.
According to police, one man was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital.
Police do have suspects for the incident and say there is no threat to the public.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
