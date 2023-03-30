- Age: 50

- Domestic box office: $2.95 billion

- Average per movie: $147.4 million

In the '90s and early 2000s, Gwyneth Paltrow starred in what felt like everything—"Emma," "Shakespeare in Love," "Se7en," "The Royal Tenenbaums," "The Talented Mr. Ripley"; the list could go on and on. Then, in 2004, she suddenly announced she'd be taking a step back from acting to focus on other projects, but eventually starred as Pepper Potts in the "Iron Man" movies. Today, she's best known for her lifestyle brand Goop.