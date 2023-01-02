KENNEWICK, Wash. -

Gyms around the country are seeing memberships on the rise.

Here locally we are seeing the same surges.

Where gym goers and new gym members want to start their New Year off the right way.

"We always get people, more people coming in the doors at the New Year time. It could be for resolutions, just a clean year, or a clean slate," said CrossFit 12 Stones co-owner Aryn Stone.

Stone says they have a surge of new people, she says consistency is the key for her new members to be able to stay on track.

"If people can make it past 90 days, most likely they will be with us (members of CrossFit 12 Stones) for a very long time," said Stone.

Joe Thornton is the owner of Total Impact Training and Sports Performance and just like stone, he's had a jump in memberships too, but it's up and down.

"In this industry, it's like a roller coaster. There's high and then it's low, there's high, and then it's low. It always ends up on the low end at the end of the year, and then of course at the beginning of the year, you're going up that hill," said Thornton.

According to the International Health, Racquet and Sports Club Association, 12 percent of all gym memberships happen in January.

Tino Robles is a coach at PAC gym in Kennewick.

Robles says the biggest benefit to going to the gym and keeping going is maximizing your health but that's only part of it.

"Along with going to the gym, I recommend people get the right nutrition plan. I don't mean dieting. People confuse nutrition with dieting. By nutrition I mean carbohydrates, proteins, and fats," said Robles.

When setting a New Years' resolution, be realistic so you can achieve it.

Don't make your resolution unachievable.

All three gym owners say a big way to keep your resolutions of being healthier is accountability and community.

"Having people walk alongside you in that, can only help you stick with your goals and make that last a lot longer than just a month," said Stone.