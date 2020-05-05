KENNEWICK, WA - The Hispanic Academic Achievers Program (HAAP) celebrated its 31st anniversary this year without its traditional ceremony before thousands of well-wishers at Toyota Center in Kennewick. Due to the Corona virus, scholarship announcements were made to 20 high school seniors and their families via Zoom conference call. HAAP awarded $85,500 to 20 scholarship recipients this year.
HAAP thanks Central Washington University and Columbia Basin College for sponsoring more than $37,500 in scholarships this year.
HAAP honors Hispanic students who have maintained a 3.0 GPA or higher in grades 4-12. These students were mailed their certificates.
HAAP started the academic honors program in 1989. In that first year, 211 students were honored. This year, HAAP is recognizing 7,400 students for academic excellence.
Our top scholar this year is Edgar Ulises who was awarded a $10,000 scholarship sponsored by Fiesta Foods. Edgar is a Pasco High School senior who ranks second in his class of 531 students with a 3.98 cumulative GPA throughout his high school career. He has diversified interests that include being a two-time winner of the Inspirational Award for the Pasco High Cross County team, President of the Senior Class, and three second place awards for Business Marketing for DECA. HAAP is proud of Edgar and all HAAP students for their accomplishments.
