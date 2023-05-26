SUNNYSIDE, Wash.- The Yakima Valley Partners Habitat for Humanity (YVPHFH), celebrated today the dedication of the 201st home. The non-profit Christian organization has helped low-income families to attain safe and affordable housing.
Erica and her family celebrated the new home after tears of joy and a warm gathering of volunteers and friends.
"I think he'd probably prepped half of this by himself before the sod came here," said Gregg Rapp, accrediting volunteer Gary Feser. "He carries a shovel and a rake with him, it's his personal rake and shovel, and he loves yard prep."
YVPHFH Finance & Home Build Program Coordinator, Sierra Gonzales, spoke on the extensive application process Erica took to determine her homeowner eligibility:
"She did show some nervousness as well but totally able to go for it and do it."
According to the YVPHFH press release, the organization has helped over 200 families and over 845 individuals, to build confidence and strength through shelter. Habitat for Humanity is still looking for volunteers and donations, for more information, please visit yakimahabitat.org.
