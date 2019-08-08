PASCO, WA - Habitat for Humanity is left picking up the pieces to their trailer that was once full of tools, leaving them behind schedule to complete dream homes for families in need.

If you take a walk down North Charles Avenue in Pasco you'll find Habitat for Humanities 'White House Edition of Homes.' It's a block of 24 volunteer-built homes set to be completed in October.

It also the same block that Habitat for Humanity fell victim to a week ago, when their trailer full of tools was stolen. The trailer was found miles away inside a ditch, and up in flames.

"I was one of those good news bad news things; the good news, we've located your trailer... the bad news, it's on fire," said Wes Wood, Habitat for Humanity.

Wood went out to that trailer Thursday where it's now sitting inside a junk yard. The only thing left of it are a couple crow bars and a few locks.

The total loss of the trailer is upwards of $15,000, with insurance only paying for a few thousand.

Three homes are set to be built by an October deadline, but the organization need the community's help to make that happen.