PASCO, Wash.-
On Saturday, August, 20th, Habitat for Humanity will hand over the keys to its 152nd home for a deserving family, and thanks to Second Harvest the home's pantry will be full.
"We are very grateful for the generosity of Second Harvest as they are helping ensure the growth and nutrition of these families and this community," said Jet Richardson, Executive Director, Tri-County Partners Habitat for Humanity.
The home, at 1414 East Alvina Street in Pasco, will feature a pantry well-stocked with nutritious food. The home will also be supplied with tools, bedding and household cleaning products.
"We are honored to do a small part by stocking the pantries of homes Habitat for Humanity builds," said Jason Clark, President and CEO, Second Harvest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.