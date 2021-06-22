WALLA WALLA - The fire that started just south of Kahlotus on Monday afternoon is now contained.
Liz Jessee, Director for Walla Walla Emergency Management Department confirmed that the fire that grew from 2,000 to 9,000 acres is under control as of 11:19 p.m. Monday night.
Jessee also said the crews remained at the fire until 2 a.m. when they went home and a night crew from Walla Walla Fire District 1 monitored what was left burning.
The fire did not damage any houses or buildings but did damage electrical poles that left 14 homes without power this morning, according to the Columbia Rural Electrical Association.
Fire crews have closed Lower Monumental Rd from Lower Monumental Dam to Casey Rd. The cause of the fire is still under investigation,
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.