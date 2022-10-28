RICHLAND, Wash.-
The HAMMER Federal Training Center at the Hanford Site in Richland recently celebrated 25 years of operation.
HAMMER opened in 1997 and provides hands-on training to create and supply a safe and skilled workforce for the Hanford Site.
According to a Hanford Site press release, HAMMER utilizes specialty training scenarios including, radiological safety, industrial hazards, emergency response, and hazardous materials handling.
Hammer is owned by the United States Department of Energy and is managed by Hanford Mission Integrated Solutions (HMIS).
